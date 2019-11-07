Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billy Ray Townsend. View Sign Service Information Miller & Van Essendelft - Hertford 1125 Harvey Point Road Hertford , NC 27944 (252)-426-9993 Send Flowers Obituary

Billy Ray Townsend



BELVIDERE - Billy Ray Townsend, 27, of Eason Lane, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019, as the result of injuries received in an automobile accident.



Born in Pasquotank County on August 25, 1992, he was the son of Danny Ray Townsend and Connie Casper Riddick (Donald), both of Hertford. A welder, he was employed with Dunavant's Welding and Steel in Camden. An avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting, fishing and spending time with his family and friends. He spent many afternoons fishing in the family pond with the kids and family. He had a way of making people laugh and smile with his witty personality. A true friend to so many, he impressed those whom he had worked with and was well known for his ability to fix many things. He was working on bettering himself for his family and struggled to make things better for himself. Although he has left this world, he will forever live in the hearts of all that loved him.



He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Calvin Vivian "Peter Pan" Casper, and paternal grandfather, Archie Townsend.



Surviving in addition to his parents are his wife, Madison Mills Townsend; his children, Rylee Rae Townsend-Mills and Bryar Townsend, of the home; a sister, Jessica Townsend (Boni) of Edenton; a brother, Walter Ray Townsend (Amanda) of Virginia Beach, VA; maternal grandmother, Lorraine Casper of Belvidere; paternal grandmother, Arlene Townsend of Westfield; two nephews; and several aunts, uncles and extended family members.



A memorial service will be held Friday at 4:00 p.m. in Forest Park Church, 300 Forest Park Road, Elizabeth City, and will be conducted by Pastors Davin Phillips and Howard Sutton. Friends may join the family in the church for a time of visitation immediately following the service, and all other times at his grandmother's home, 162 Eason Lane, Belvidere.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to MAYDAY, in care of Riverside United Methodist Church, 1400 Edgewood Drive, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Please include "MAYDAY-Townsend" in the memo of the check.



Miller & Van Essendelft, Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting



As published in The Daily Advance

