Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billy Williams. View Sign Service Information Miller & Van Essendelft - Hertford 1125 Harvey Point Road Hertford , NC 27944 (252)-426-9993 Send Flowers Obituary

Billy Williams



TYNER - William Herbert "Billy" Williams, 73, of Tyner, NC, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from his home where he was surrounded by his family, following a short battle with ALS.



Born on November 20, 1945, he was a lifelong resident of Perquimans County, and the son of the late Carroll Rupert and Kathryn Lamb Williams. A graduate of NC State University, he was a retired farmer, and through the years was active in the North Carolina Farm Bureau, serving on local, state, and national committees in various positions. Local farmers will remember his work in helping establish the Albemarle Cotton Gin.



A faithful member of Hertford Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and Sunday School teacher, he enjoyed worshipping with other congregations as well, frequently attending Bagley Swamp Wesleyan Church. Billy had a heart for helping others, working on mission projects through the NC Baptist Men, NC Missions, and also joining with other local churches for mission projects. He worked on Disaster Feeding Teams as well as construction and rebuilding projects. Often he and Hollis would work on mission projects in other states, as well as one trip on the mission field that carried them to the Ukraine.



One of his favorite community projects was working with local team members building ramps for those needing handicapped access to their homes. Billy enjoyed his time in retirement with woodworking projects and made many Nativity scenes and props for friends and neighbors, always wanting to put the focus of Christmas on the birth of Jesus Christ.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Matt Williams, and by a brother, Jack Williams.



Surviving are his wife of 51 years, Hollis W. Williams; his son, Jeff Williams and wife, Bonita, and their children, Kathryn and Maggie Williams; his daughter-in-law, Sandra Williams Furr and Matt's children, Ben and Kendall Williams; his sister, Harriette Woodard and husband, Charles; and nine nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held Friday at 3:00 p.m. in Hertford Baptist Church, and will be conducted by the Rev. Don Carter, Pastor James Spaugh and Jim Upton. Burial will follow in Cedarwood Cemetery. Friends may join the family Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. in Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Home, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and other times at the residence.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either the Jim "Catfish" Hunter ALS Foundation, PO Box 47, or to the Ramp Fund of Hertford Baptist Church, PO Box 34, both in Hertford, NC 27944. Online condolences may be made by visiting



As published in The Daily Advance

Billy WilliamsTYNER - William Herbert "Billy" Williams, 73, of Tyner, NC, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from his home where he was surrounded by his family, following a short battle with ALS.Born on November 20, 1945, he was a lifelong resident of Perquimans County, and the son of the late Carroll Rupert and Kathryn Lamb Williams. A graduate of NC State University, he was a retired farmer, and through the years was active in the North Carolina Farm Bureau, serving on local, state, and national committees in various positions. Local farmers will remember his work in helping establish the Albemarle Cotton Gin.A faithful member of Hertford Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and Sunday School teacher, he enjoyed worshipping with other congregations as well, frequently attending Bagley Swamp Wesleyan Church. Billy had a heart for helping others, working on mission projects through the NC Baptist Men, NC Missions, and also joining with other local churches for mission projects. He worked on Disaster Feeding Teams as well as construction and rebuilding projects. Often he and Hollis would work on mission projects in other states, as well as one trip on the mission field that carried them to the Ukraine.One of his favorite community projects was working with local team members building ramps for those needing handicapped access to their homes. Billy enjoyed his time in retirement with woodworking projects and made many Nativity scenes and props for friends and neighbors, always wanting to put the focus of Christmas on the birth of Jesus Christ.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Matt Williams, and by a brother, Jack Williams.Surviving are his wife of 51 years, Hollis W. Williams; his son, Jeff Williams and wife, Bonita, and their children, Kathryn and Maggie Williams; his daughter-in-law, Sandra Williams Furr and Matt's children, Ben and Kendall Williams; his sister, Harriette Woodard and husband, Charles; and nine nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held Friday at 3:00 p.m. in Hertford Baptist Church, and will be conducted by the Rev. Don Carter, Pastor James Spaugh and Jim Upton. Burial will follow in Cedarwood Cemetery. Friends may join the family Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. in Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Home, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and other times at the residence.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either the Jim "Catfish" Hunter ALS Foundation, PO Box 47, or to the Ramp Fund of Hertford Baptist Church, PO Box 34, both in Hertford, NC 27944. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com As published in The Daily Advance Published in The Daily Advance on Aug. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Daily Advance Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close