Blake Edward Lawrence
ELIZABETH CITY, NC - Blake Edward Lawrence, 26, of Elizabeth City, NC passed away on June 5, 2019. He was born on April 30, 1993 in Elizabeth City, NC to Larry Lawrence (Linda) and Kathy Lawrence. A 2012 graduate of Albemarle School and a 2014 graduate of College of the Albemarle, where he studied AC/Heating/Refrigeration Technology and Welding, he was on the President's List and worked as a Service Technician with Allstar Heating and Cooling. Blake loved racing at East Carolina Motor Speedway, fishing with his Mom on their special mother/son date nights and spending many hours in the shop with his Dad.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by siblings, Heather Goetz Williams (Paul) of Augusta, GA, Rachel Goetz Winterburn (Ron) of Elizabeth City, NC, Mike Lawrence (Debbie) of Camden, NC, and Scott Lawrence (Lara) of Elizabeth City, NC; nieces and nephews, Andrew Blackford, Kylie, Leah, Cadence, Greysen, and Julianne Williams, Claire, Carter and Colton Winterburn, Luke, Silas, and Camryn Lawrence, and Alyssa Lawrence; his grandmother, Rose Swaringen of Pinehurst, NC; his 4-legged best friend, Murphy; and many good friends and loyal customers.
A memorial service will be held at Fountain of Life Church on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Pastor Roger Staples. A visitation will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Twiford Memorial Chapel from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fountain of Life Missionary Outreach, 1107 US 17 South, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Lawrence family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on June 9, 2019