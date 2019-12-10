Blanche Reeves Berry
HERTFORD - Blanche Reeves Berry, 87, of 133 Clipper Drive, died Friday, December 6, 2019, in Vidant Chowan Hospital, Edenton.
Mrs. Berry was born in Smyth County, Virginia, on June 19, 1932, and was the daughter of the late Dale and Rose Lambert Reeves. A homemaker, she had also worked in both retail and manufacturing employment. She was a member of Chapel On The Sound.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace Reeves Berry who died in 2015; a sister, Betty Elliott; her brother, Charles Reeves; and by her son-in-law, Aaron Johnson.
Surviving are her daughter, Vicki Johnson of Hertford; her son, Rick Berry of Hampton, VA; and her sister, Shirley Sheets of Bear, DE.
A memorial service will be held Friday at 1:00 p.m. in Chapel On The Sound and will be conducted by Dr. Melvin D. Styons. Friends may visit with the family immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Chapel On The Sound, 106 Soundview Road, Hertford, NC 27944.
Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019