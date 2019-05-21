Blannie Hofler



GATES - Blannie Hofler, 97, of 17 Olar Lane, Gates, NC died Monday, May 13, 2019 at her residence.



A funeral service will be conducted at the New Piney Grove Baptist Church, Gates, NC on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 11:00 am with Rev. Junious Johnson, Pastor and Pastor Heney Morings Eulogist. Burial will be in the Hofler Family Cemetery, Gates, NC. A viewing will be at the church Wednesday from 10 until time of service. Dennis J. Stallings Memorial Funeral Home, Gatesville, NC are in charge of arrangements.



Mrs. Hofler was the daughter of the late William Henry and Seabird Morings and the wife of the late Wallace Hofler, Sr.



Mrs. Hofler is survived by one daughter, Gloria Kennedy, of Gates; two sisters, Evelyn Cooper and Barbara Birchett; one brother, Joseph Morings; and four grandchildren. As published in The Daily Advance

