Bo Gladden
ELIZABETH CITY - Bo Gladden of Olivet Circle, Elizabeth City, NC died on Monday, November 11, 2019 at his home. Born on June 12, 1980 in Elizabeth City, NC to Edie Bray Cartwright and the late A.J. Gladden, he was the husband of Renee Upton Gladden. Bo was always proud of his country and displayed this pride by his honorable service in the U. S. Marine Corps. He worked as a civil service sheet metal mechanic with the U. S. Coast Guard.
In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his pride and joy, Adrienne Jade Gladden; a sister, Kristin "Kee" Smith and her husband, Jason; a niece, Alexis Smith and fiance;e, Austin Bunch; nephews, Austin Smith and Seth Creef; his sister in law, Janet Creef and husband, Jason; and his little buddy, Mr. Winston. In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his stepfather, Raymond Cartwright, "Pop".
Bo had a love for NASCAR, hunting, and fishing. He was a member of the Newland Hunting Club and Old Buck Hunting Club. Nothing made him happier than spending time with the ones he loved. Bo just loved and enjoyed life.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at New Hollywood Cemetery with military honors rendered by the
U. S. Marine Corps and V. F. W. Post #6060, and officiated by Chaplain Steven Lanclos, LT, CHC, USN. A visitation will be held Friday evening from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Memorial donations are being accepted at SECU branches in the name of Renee and Adrienne Gladden.
Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Gladden family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Nov. 14, 2019