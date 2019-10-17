The Daily Advance

Bonita Forbes Graham

Service Information
Beach Rivers Funeral Home
310 E. Grice Street
Elizabeth City, NC
27909
(252)-338-5065
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Beach Rivers Funeral Home
310 E. Grice Street
Elizabeth City, NC 27909
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Beach Rivers Funeral Home
310 E. Grice Street
Elizabeth City, NC 27909
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
1:30 PM
New Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church
Camden, NC
Obituary
Bonita Forbes Graham

ELIZABETH CITY - Bonita Forbes Graham entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, October 15, 2019.

Celebration of Life service will take place on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at New Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, Camden, NC at 1:30 pm. Viewing will take place on Saturday from 4-7 pm with the family receiving friends from 4-6 pm at the funeral home.

Bonita leaves to cherish her memories: husband, Nathan Graham; two daughters, Shanon Graham and Natasha Graham; two sisters, Pamela Forbes Godfrey (Clyndell) and Kimberly Forbes Jones (Thaddeus); brother, Crosby S. Forbes (Kathy); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

You may sign the online guestbook at www.beachrivers.com. Beach Rivers Funeral Home is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Graham and Forbes family.

As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Oct. 17, 2019
