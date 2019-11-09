Bonnie Jones Taylor
CAMDEN - Bonnie Sue Jones Taylor, age 75, of Trotman Road, Camden, NC died Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Born in Elizabeth City, NC on September 26, 1944 to the late Herman Thomas Jones and Janie Frances Rowland Jones, she was the widow of Arthur C. Taylor. She was a Registered Nurse and worked at the Pasquotank County Health Department until her retirement.
She is survived by three daughters, Mary Elizabeth Lassiter, Caroline Dorman, and Catherine Forehand (Steven); two sisters, Carolyn Jones Barnes (Eric) and Connie Jones Gibbs; a brother, Tommy Jones (Dot); and four grandchildren, Sophie, Luc, Caleb and Eli. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Allen Jones and Ronnie Jones.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 2:00 -5:00 p.m. at Basnight's Lone Cedar Restaurant, 7623 S. Virginia Dare Trail, Nags Head, NC 27959. Entombment will be in the family cemetery. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Taylor family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
Published in The Daily Advance on Nov. 9, 2019