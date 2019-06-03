Brandon Spruill



ELIZABETH CITY - Brandon DeAngelo Spruill, March 10, 1986-May 29, 2019



Brandon was born in Portsmouth, VA, and was the son of Earlyn Shaw and late Angelo Scott.



Brandon's world revolved around his children, and he enjoyed spending time with his family - traveling to cheer competitions, vacations, or various activities. He also enjoyed watching his favorite sports teams play each week.



In addition to his mother, Brandon leaves behind his fiance; Renee Tamarelli of the home, two daughters Olivia and Emily Spruill, one son, Brandon Spruill Jr., who is expected to be born in October, 2019, and one step-daughter, Justine Brown, brother, Linwood (Tivonna) Spruill, nephew, Jalen Spruill, niece, Peyton Spruill, Aunt Willette Jones, honoree aunts Marie Brooks, Lucetta Snowden, Louise Spruill, Uncles Jerome Spruill and Earl Jones. He also leaves behind a host of cousins and countless other family members and friends.



In addition to his father, Brandon is preceded in death by Uncles Michael Jones and Joseph Kelly Spruill, and Aunt Ellen Spruill.



A viewing will take place on Tuesday, June 4th, at First Baptist Church Elizabeth City from 4:00pm-7:00pm. A memorial service will take place on Wednesday, June 5th, at First Baptist at 1:00pm.



