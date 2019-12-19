Brenda Kay Johnson Byrum
EDENTON - Brenda Kay Johnson Byrum, 62, of 214A River Road, died Sunday, December 15, 2019, in her home. Brenda was born in Hertford County on June 7, 1957, and was the daughter of Jacqueline Kay Weeks of Chesapeake, VA and the late Thomas Gilbert "Slick Willie" Johnson, Jr. and his wife, the late Rosa Louise Byrum Johnson.
Employed with Nixon's Family Bar-B-Que, Brenda loved being outdoors, fishing, crabbing, helping her friends, and taking care of all her animals. Any "critter" that made its way to her home had found a home. From squirrels, to raccoons, birds, dogs, and cats, it just didn't matter.
In addition to her father and his wife, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Byrum; a son, Christopher John McMullen; her sister, Linda May Johnson; and by a step-son, Steven Byrum.
Surviving with her mother, is her son, Kevin Cory McMullen of Goldsboro; her step-son, Kevin Byrum (and his children, Alizabeth and Robert Lee); her brother, Jimmy Gilbert Johnson and wife, Beth, of Virginia Beach; her longtime companion, Gary Stone; several nieces and nephews; and by the one she called her "buddy, the love of her life, and her heart", her grandson Thomas Fisher McMullen.
A memorial service will be held Sunday at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton. Friends may visit with the family in the funeral home immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Tri-County Animal Shelter, 138 Icaria Road, Tyner, NC 27980.
