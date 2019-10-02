Brittany Nicole Greene
ELIZABETH CITY - Brittany Nicole Greene entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.
A Memorial service will be held Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 12:00 noon at the Beach Rivers Chapel, 310 E. Grice Street, Elizabeth City, North Carolina.
Brittany leaves to cherish her memories: husband, Lance Greene; son, Ezra Hillbig; daughter, Judith Greene; father, Barry Howington, Sr.; mother, Marcia Parker; brother, Barry Howington, Jr.; sisters, Shannon Howington and Chelsea Lambert; grandparents, Roger and Emily Howington and Margie Monds.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.beachrivers.com. Beach Rivers funeral Home is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Greene Family.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Oct. 2, 2019