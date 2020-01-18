Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce Earl White. View Sign Service Information Miller & Van Essendelft - Hertford 1125 Harvey Point Road Hertford , NC 27944 (252)-426-9993 Memorial service 2:00 PM Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel 1125 Harvey Point Road Hertford , NC View Map Visitation Following Services Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel 1125 Harvey Point Road Hertford , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Bruce Earl White



HERTFORD - Bruce Earl White, 72, of Beech Springs Road; husband of Becky, father of Bruce Jr. and Earline, left his earthly body Thursday, January 16, 2020 after a two-round battle with lung cancer.



The fourth of five children born to the late Brodie Thompson and Thelma Louise Mizelle White of Askewville, Bruce joined in Heaven his sisters Nancy and Annie Lou and his little brother John Drew "J.D."



Born in Bertie County, he liked animals better than people, fast engines, accurate guns and good eating. Bruce raised a little bit of hell in his youth but was always a respectable, dependable fellow. He married Becky in 1965; the next year he joined the Army and headed for Vietnam. He served as a mechanic, and his medals included National Defense Service, Vietnam Service, Army Commendation, Sharpshooter Rifle M-14. He rarely spoke of his time abroad.



A master mechanic, Bruce always had a project going on. He built anything and everything that he wanted. He was also the best large engine diesel mechanic in the region. He worked for Byrum's Implement and Tractor Company for 14 years before they closed their doors in 1984. He then worked for NCDOT in the Equipment yard in Elizabeth City until he retired.



He fancied himself a farmer for a time, later a rancher. He liked to hunt and fish. After beating colon cancer at 60, he spent his retirement planting a few fruit trees, line dancing (no one would have ever guessed), watching GRIT and relaxing with his pups in the recliner.



Bruce was a member of Askewville Baptist Church, the Edward G. Bond Post 40 of the American Legion, and the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge #1847.



Bruce is survived by his wife of 54 years, Becky; a son, Bruce Jr.; a daughter, Earline (Bill); a brother, Brodie Allen (Shirley); and a special friend, Reggie White.



He will be cremated and placed in a pop bottle to accompany Becky when she leaves this Earth as well.



A memorial service will be held Sunday at 2:00 p.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and will be conducted by the Rev. Terry Anne Lane. Friends may join the family in the funeral home immediately following the service, and all other times at the residence, 915 Beech Springs Road, Hertford.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either the Hertford or Belvidere-Chappell Hill Fire Departments. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting



As published in The Daily Advance

Bruce Earl WhiteHERTFORD - Bruce Earl White, 72, of Beech Springs Road; husband of Becky, father of Bruce Jr. and Earline, left his earthly body Thursday, January 16, 2020 after a two-round battle with lung cancer.The fourth of five children born to the late Brodie Thompson and Thelma Louise Mizelle White of Askewville, Bruce joined in Heaven his sisters Nancy and Annie Lou and his little brother John Drew "J.D."Born in Bertie County, he liked animals better than people, fast engines, accurate guns and good eating. Bruce raised a little bit of hell in his youth but was always a respectable, dependable fellow. He married Becky in 1965; the next year he joined the Army and headed for Vietnam. He served as a mechanic, and his medals included National Defense Service, Vietnam Service, Army Commendation, Sharpshooter Rifle M-14. He rarely spoke of his time abroad.A master mechanic, Bruce always had a project going on. He built anything and everything that he wanted. He was also the best large engine diesel mechanic in the region. He worked for Byrum's Implement and Tractor Company for 14 years before they closed their doors in 1984. He then worked for NCDOT in the Equipment yard in Elizabeth City until he retired.He fancied himself a farmer for a time, later a rancher. He liked to hunt and fish. After beating colon cancer at 60, he spent his retirement planting a few fruit trees, line dancing (no one would have ever guessed), watching GRIT and relaxing with his pups in the recliner.Bruce was a member of Askewville Baptist Church, the Edward G. Bond Post 40 of the American Legion, and the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge #1847.Bruce is survived by his wife of 54 years, Becky; a son, Bruce Jr.; a daughter, Earline (Bill); a brother, Brodie Allen (Shirley); and a special friend, Reggie White.He will be cremated and placed in a pop bottle to accompany Becky when she leaves this Earth as well.A memorial service will be held Sunday at 2:00 p.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and will be conducted by the Rev. Terry Anne Lane. Friends may join the family in the funeral home immediately following the service, and all other times at the residence, 915 Beech Springs Road, Hertford.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either the Hertford or Belvidere-Chappell Hill Fire Departments. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com As published in The Daily Advance Published in The Daily Advance on Jan. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Daily Advance Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close