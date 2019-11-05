Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce Edward Sawyer. View Sign Service Information Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City 405 E CHURCH Elizabeth City , NC 27909 (252)-335-4395 Send Flowers Obituary

Bruce Edward Sawyer



ELIZABETH CITY - Bruce Edward Sawyer, 90, of 951 US Highway #158, Elizabeth City, NC, died Sunday November 3, 2019 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. He was born May 30, 1929 to the late William Franklin Sawyer, Jr. and Mary Elizabeth Hewitt Sawyer and was the husband of Hilda Lamb Sawyer of the home. Bruce was a retired co-owner of Sawyer's Farm Equipment and a member of Ramoth Gilead Baptist Church where he previously served as a deacon. He was also an active member of Newland Ruritan Club. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.



In additional to Hilda, his wife of seventy years, he is survived by a daughter, Karen Sawyer Jennings (Ronny); and two sons, Billy Sawyer (Wendy) and Wade Sawyer (Barbara), all of Elizabeth City, NC; seven grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; four sisters, Anne Waters of Elizabeth City, NC, Lois Collins of High Point, NC, Gloria Hinson of Hillsboro, NC, Myra Stepp of Arlington, TX; two brothers, Robert Sawyer of Williamsburg, VA and Carroll Sawyer of Winterhaven, FL. Bruce is predeceased by two sisters, Marie Webb and Mary Miller; and one brother, Charles Ray Sawyer.



A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Twiford Memorial Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Ken Littleton. The family will receive friends at the funeral home following the service and at other times at the residence. Burial will be in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Ramoth Gilead Baptist Church, 1308 School House Road, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 or to Camp Cale, 377 Camp Cale Road, Hertford, NC 27944. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Sawyer family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at



As published in The Daily Advance

