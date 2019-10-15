Buck Hilliard
ELIZABETH CITY - Charles William "Buck" Hilliard, age 79, of Crocker Hill Rd., Elizabeth City, NC died Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Buck was born on February 29, 1940 in Rocky Mount, NC to the late Ezekiel Hilliard and Lila Beatrice Sentell Hilliard. He was an industrial painter and worked in the tree removal business.
He is survived by a daughter, Gwyn Johnson (Robert) of Williamsburg; VA; a son, Charles "Billy" Hilliard, Jr. of Elizabeth City, NC; a devoted friend and caregiver, Ann Seaberg, of Elizabeth City, NC; a brother, Larry Hilliard of Temple, TX. grandchildren, Thomas and Tyler Johnson, and Jacob and Ashleigh Hilliard; and three great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Keith Hilliard, and a sister, Mary Jo Moore.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Friday, October 18, 2019, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Twiford's Memorial Chapel. Memorial donations may be made to , 3131 RDU Center Dr., Suite 100, Morrisville, NC 27560. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Hilliard family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
Published in The Daily Advance on Oct. 15, 2019