Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for C. S. Hines. View Sign Service Information Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel 524 Cedar Road Chesapeake , VA 23322 (757)-547-9511 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel 524 Cedar Road Chesapeake , VA 23322 View Map Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel 524 Cedar Road Chesapeake , VA 23322 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





CURRITUCK - Clyde Simmons "C.S." Hines, Jr., 80, Currituck, NC, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, December 4, 2019 in hospice care at Lake Taylor Transitional Care Hospital.



C.S. was born on April 6, 1939 in Norfolk, Virginia. He attended Norview High School in Norfolk, Virginia. In 1959 he met his future bride, Ella Newsome Hines, in Norview, and they were married on February 16, 1960. He served as president of C.S. Hines, Inc., septic tank contractor, a business in which his father had been engaged since 1940.



His professional accomplishments were significant as the president of his company of 40+ years, and he built a legacy that will live on by his sons and grandchildren in Virginia and North Carolina. A successful businessman and investor, C.S.'s life embodies the American Dream where a person can rise up from humble beginnings through hard work, perseverance and frugality.



He loved spending time with his family who worked alongside him daily. An avid outdoorsman, C.S. particularly enjoyed hunting and sport fishing. He was a member of the Franklin Hunt Club and Currituck Hunt Club. C.S. served in the United States Air Force from May 28, 1956 to August 8, 1958. He was also a member of the North Carolina Septic Tank Association.



C.S. is survived by his wife of 59 years, Ella Dean Newsome Hines; his three children, Bruce Ray Hines (Karen), Glenn Allen Hines (Kim) and David Wayne Hines; his seven grandchildren; one great grandchild and many very special nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his granddaughter, mother, father, brother and sister.



The Hines family wishes to express their thanks to the Freda H. Gordon Hospice and Palliative Care and Lake Taylor Transitional Care Hospital for their professional and caring services.



A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, 524 Cedar Road, Chesapeake, Virginia 23322. The family will receive visitation on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at the funeral home. A private graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the . Condolences may be offered to the family at

C. S. HinesCURRITUCK - Clyde Simmons "C.S." Hines, Jr., 80, Currituck, NC, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, December 4, 2019 in hospice care at Lake Taylor Transitional Care Hospital.C.S. was born on April 6, 1939 in Norfolk, Virginia. He attended Norview High School in Norfolk, Virginia. In 1959 he met his future bride, Ella Newsome Hines, in Norview, and they were married on February 16, 1960. He served as president of C.S. Hines, Inc., septic tank contractor, a business in which his father had been engaged since 1940.His professional accomplishments were significant as the president of his company of 40+ years, and he built a legacy that will live on by his sons and grandchildren in Virginia and North Carolina. A successful businessman and investor, C.S.'s life embodies the American Dream where a person can rise up from humble beginnings through hard work, perseverance and frugality.He loved spending time with his family who worked alongside him daily. An avid outdoorsman, C.S. particularly enjoyed hunting and sport fishing. He was a member of the Franklin Hunt Club and Currituck Hunt Club. C.S. served in the United States Air Force from May 28, 1956 to August 8, 1958. He was also a member of the North Carolina Septic Tank Association.C.S. is survived by his wife of 59 years, Ella Dean Newsome Hines; his three children, Bruce Ray Hines (Karen), Glenn Allen Hines (Kim) and David Wayne Hines; his seven grandchildren; one great grandchild and many very special nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his granddaughter, mother, father, brother and sister.The Hines family wishes to express their thanks to the Freda H. Gordon Hospice and Palliative Care and Lake Taylor Transitional Care Hospital for their professional and caring services.A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, 524 Cedar Road, Chesapeake, Virginia 23322. The family will receive visitation on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at the funeral home. A private graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery at a later date.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the . Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com . As published in The Daily Advance Published in The Daily Advance on Dec. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Daily Advance Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.