Calvin Faison
WILSON - Calvin Faison, 60, entered into eternal rest on January 19, 2020, at the Wilson Medical Center in Wilson, NC.
Celebration of Life Service will take place on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Parker's Grove Baptist Church, 131 Mapleton Road, Murfreesboro, NC 27855.
Calvin leaves to cherish his memories siblings, Joyce Faison and Brenda Alcorn of Raleigh, NC, Sharon Boyce of Woodland, NC, Larry Faison (Catherine) of Elizabeth City, NC, Gary Faison (Catherine) of Como, NC Ivy Faison (Candice) of Raleigh, NC, Curtis White (Lisa) of Philadelphia, PA and Ricky Faison (Goldie) of Raleigh, NC; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Information provided by Hertford County Undertakers, 416 S. Main St., Winton, NC 27986. As published in The Daily Advance
