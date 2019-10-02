Calvin "Jibo" Griffin
SOUTH MILLS - Our beloved, Calvin C. "Jibo" Griffin, age 85 of 147 Lilly Road, South Mills, NC, departed from this earthly life on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at his residence surrounded by family and friends.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Open Door Christian Fellowship Church, South Mills, NC. Viewing and Visitation will take place on Wednesday, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The family is receiving friends at the home of the deceased.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories: Margie Griffin, his children, Rev. Junious Johnson (Carolyn) of Elizabeth City, CAPT USN (ret) Anthony W. Swain (Dr. Joy) of Bowie, MD; Gwendolyn F. Allen (Bevly) of Mitchellville, MD; Marvin L. Swain (Kimberly) of Chesapeake, VA; ECSU Trustee Tracy L. Swain (Anisa) of South Mills, NC; his grandchildren Trevon Swain (Tiffani), Amber Swain, Tracy Swain (Sameal), Allejah Swain, Christopher Swain, Miya Allen, Kai Allen; three great-grandchildren, Khalejah, Kimorah, Dawson; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
In Lieu of flowers and to honor Calvin's "Jibo" wishes in a special way, please make memorial contributions to the Calvin and Margie Griffin Scholarship Fund at Elizabeth City State University Office of Institutional Advancement, 1704 Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, North Carolina, 27909 or visit online giving at www.ECSU.edu;https://www.ecsu.edu/administration/university-advancement/giving/giving-opportunities/index.html or call (252) 335-3225. Expressions of Love can be sent to www.mitchellcares.com.
Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is honored to provide professional services to the Griffin and connected families.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Oct. 2, 2019