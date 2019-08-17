Calvin Preston Pitchford
ELIZABETH CITY - Pastor Calvin Preston Pitchford, 60, of Elizabeth City, NC died Wednesday, August 14, 2019. He was born in Franklin County, Ohio on December 13, 1958 to the late Boyd Lawrence Pitchford and Janet Lura Fink Pitchford and was the husband of Robin Sue Walker Pitchford. He was Pastor of Symons Creek Tabernacle, retired U.S. Air Force, member of the Patriot Guard Riders, vice chairman of the Pasquotank Minister's Council for Education, member of Mission 25, and a former Royal Ranger Commander. He was a former volunteer fireman, former instructor of the Wayne County, GA Jr. ROTC, former youth pastor of Kettle Creek Church, Waycross, GA, and former pastor of Woodville Pentecostal Holiness Church and Associate Pastor of Fountain of Life Church. He was involved in many other civic and community groups.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Rebecca Graham and husband Chad of Kathleen, GA, and Marsha Walker and husband Joshua of Smyrna, GA; two sisters, Jeannie Boland and husband Bob and Coranna Young all of Hoboken, GA; a brother, Thom Pitchford and wife Brenda of Social Circle, GA; and three grandchildren, Eliana, Alyssa, and Annabelle Graham. He was pre-deceased by a brother, Bill Pitchford.
A funeral service will be held Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Fountain of Life Church with the Rev. Craig Walker and the Rev. Don Caskie officiating with military honors provided by the William Clarence Jackson VFW Post 6060. Burial will be in Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery at 12:00 p.m on Tuesday. The family will receive friends Saturday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Symons Creek Tabernacle and immediately following the service. Memorial donations may be made to Symons Creek Tabernacle General Fund, 436 Meadstown Road, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 or Patriot Guard Riders, 2015 North Road Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Pitchford family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Aug. 17, 2019