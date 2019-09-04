Calvin Williams



ELIZABETH CITY - Calvin Williams, 87 of 1303 Millpond Road, Elizabeth City died Saturday, ,August 31, 2019 at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Norfolk, VA.



A funeral service will be conducted at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, Elizabeth City, NC on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 1:00 pm with Rev. Michael Barclift. Burial will be in the New Oak Grove Cemetery in Elizabeth City, NC. The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 4 at Mt. Carmel church from 3 to 5pm. The viewing will be also at the church from 5-7. Dennis J. Stallings Memorial Funeral Home, Gatesville is in charge of arrangements.



Mr. Williams was the son of the late Joe R. Williams and Naomi Gallop Williams and the husband of the late Gladys Whidbee Williams.



He is survived by one daughter Patricia Williams, one son James Whidbee (Greneva), one brother Linwood Williams (Fannie), 13 grandchildren and host of great grandchildren. As published in The Daily Advance

