Service Information Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City 405 E CHURCH Elizabeth City , NC 27909 (252)-335-4395 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Jarvisburg Church of Christ Forbes Rd. Jarvisburg , NC





CURRITUCK - Carl Alton Davis, Jr., age 81, of Brabble Street, Currituck, NC died Friday, January 3, 2020 at his residence. A native of Hyde County, he was born October 17, 1938 to the late Carl Alton Davis and Edith Gertrude Clark Davis and was the husband of Minta Jeanne Davis. He served his country honorably in the US Army.



He and Jeanne were the former owners/ operators of Coinjock Marina & Restaurant from 1978 to 2000. He was well known for both his hard work and hospitality and befriended many who visited his establishments through the years. He retired at which time he worked with Tommy Newbern which he thoroughly enjoyed. His final working pleasure was with his daughter and son in law, Ginger and Walton, at Morris Farm Market.



He was a member and elder of Jarvisburg Church of Christ. But most importantly, he was a loving and attentive husband, father and grandfather and will be deeply missed by family and friends.



In addition to Jeanne, his wife of forty-three years, Carl is survived by his children, Rhonda Bullock (Richard deceased) of Houston TX, Sheryl Manning (Earl) of Atlanta GA, Ginger Morris (Walton) of Barco NC, Carl Davis III (Kimberly) of Virginia Beach VA, and Louis Davis (Wendy) of Coinjock, NC; nine grandchildren; nine great grandchildren, and a much-loved brother, Horace Davis. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela Joy, a sister and brother, Joyce Spruill and Winfred Davis and a son in law, Richard Bullock.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Jarvisburg Church of Christ, Forbes Rd. Jarvisburg officiated by Tom Hunt. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Davis family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at

As published in The Daily Advance Published in The Daily Advance on Jan. 16, 2020

