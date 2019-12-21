Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl Edwin Spruill. View Sign Service Information Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City 405 E CHURCH Elizabeth City , NC 27909 (252)-335-4395 Visitation 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City 405 E CHURCH Elizabeth City , NC 27909 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Fountain of Life Pentecostal Holiness Church Send Flowers Obituary

Carl Edwin Spruill



ELIZABETH CITY - Carl Edwin Spruill, age 73, of 1118 Four Forks Road, Elizabeth City, NC passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Born in Elizabeth City, NC on September 19, 1946 to the late Haywood Spruill and Thelma Sykes Spruill, he was the husband of Judy Pugh Spruill. Carl started his civil service career as a graduate of the Norfolk Naval Shipyard Apprenticeship Program, was a Nuclear Pipe Fitter for Brown & Root, and retired after 35+ years as a Facilities Manager from the USCG Aircraft Repair and Supply Center with the largest part of that service being at the USCG Support Center Elizabeth City. He was a member of Fountain of Life Church and the Ruritans. Carl loved sports (especially his UNC Tarheels!), racing, and camping. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two sons, Haywood "Woodie" Spruill and wife Tracy, and their children, Brent and Alaina of Elizabeth City, NC and Ronnie Spruill and wife Anna, and their children, Lillian, Addisyn and Carlee of Tyner, NC; a brother, James "Dick" Spruill and wife Barbara of Elizabeth City, NC; a sister, Thelma S. Childers and husband Clyde of Spring Hill, TN; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Haywood Spruill, Jr.



A special thanks to Dr. Pharr and Dr. Rodriguez and the entire nursing staff of Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Fountain of Life Pentecostal Holiness Church, officiated by Pastor Hans Hess. Burial will be in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. A visitation will be held Sunday evening from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel. Memorial donations may be made to Fountain of Life Mission Outreach Team, 1107 US-17, Elizabeth City, NC 27909.



Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Spruill family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at



As published in The Daily Advance

Carl Edwin SpruillELIZABETH CITY - Carl Edwin Spruill, age 73, of 1118 Four Forks Road, Elizabeth City, NC passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Born in Elizabeth City, NC on September 19, 1946 to the late Haywood Spruill and Thelma Sykes Spruill, he was the husband of Judy Pugh Spruill. Carl started his civil service career as a graduate of the Norfolk Naval Shipyard Apprenticeship Program, was a Nuclear Pipe Fitter for Brown & Root, and retired after 35+ years as a Facilities Manager from the USCG Aircraft Repair and Supply Center with the largest part of that service being at the USCG Support Center Elizabeth City. He was a member of Fountain of Life Church and the Ruritans. Carl loved sports (especially his UNC Tarheels!), racing, and camping. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother.In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two sons, Haywood "Woodie" Spruill and wife Tracy, and their children, Brent and Alaina of Elizabeth City, NC and Ronnie Spruill and wife Anna, and their children, Lillian, Addisyn and Carlee of Tyner, NC; a brother, James "Dick" Spruill and wife Barbara of Elizabeth City, NC; a sister, Thelma S. Childers and husband Clyde of Spring Hill, TN; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Haywood Spruill, Jr.A special thanks to Dr. Pharr and Dr. Rodriguez and the entire nursing staff of Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Fountain of Life Pentecostal Holiness Church, officiated by Pastor Hans Hess. Burial will be in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. A visitation will be held Sunday evening from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel. Memorial donations may be made to Fountain of Life Mission Outreach Team, 1107 US-17, Elizabeth City, NC 27909.Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Spruill family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com As published in The Daily Advance Published in The Daily Advance on Dec. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Daily Advance Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close