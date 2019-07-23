Carl Gray Lane
EDENTON - Carl Gray Lane, 85, of 201 Luke Street, Apt. 8, died Sunday afternoon, July 21, 2019, in his home where he was surrounded by his family.
Mr. Lane was born in Chowan County on September 8, 1933, and was the son of the late Norman Earl and Essie Copeland Lane. Employed for many years with the North Carolina Department of Transportation, he first worked as a Draw Bridge operator, and at the time of his retirement was a Supervisor. A faithful member of Macedonia Baptist Church, he had served as Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, and as a leader for both the Royal Ambassadors and the Youth Department. He had served in the United States Army, and later in the North Carolina National Guard.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Earl and Gene Lane.
Surviving are his wife of over 60 years, Ruth Owens Lane; his daughter, Carla Lane Lamb and husband, Vic, of Edenton; two granddaughters, Beth Moore and husband, Brandon, of Wilmington, and Katie Overton and husband, Jason, of Hertford; and four great-grandchildren, Carter Moore, Carlie Grayce Lamb, Owen Overton, and Ever Lillie Overton.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. in Macedonia Baptist Church and will be conducted by the Rev. Chris Gravning and the Rev. Bob Young. A private burial will follow in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends may join the family Tuesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and all other times at the residence.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Macedonia Baptist Church, P.O. Box 18, Edenton, NC 27932.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on July 23, 2019