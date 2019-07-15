|
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
4:00 PM
Rocky Hock Baptist Church
Visitation
Following Services
Rocky Hock Baptist Church
Carlton Ray Nixon
EDENTON - Carlton Ray Nixon, 94, of 200 Crestwood Lane, died Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Edenton Primetime Assisted Living.
Mr. Nixon was born in Chowan County on August 30, 1924, and was the last surviving of nine children born to the late Henry L. and Martha Rebecca Harrell Nixon. Retired from the North Carolina Marine Fisheries, he was a District Supervisor, serving 14 coastal counties. A member of Rocky Hock Baptist Church where he had served as a deacon, he also enjoyed membership in the Rocky Hock Ruritan Club through which he had served as District Chaplain, on the Board of Directors, and as District Governor. In later years he was active in the Senior Olympics, winning 170 medals, 100 of which were Gold, in sports such as track, golf, bowling, and others. A Navy veteran of World War II, he served in the Asiatic Pacific Theater, seeing action in Okinawa, Japan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Ruth Evans Nixon, to whom he was married for 52 years; his adult siblings, sisters, Elsie Bunch, Cora Harrell, Eva Chesson, and Pearl Sawyer; brothers, Lloyd and Percy Nixon, and two child siblings, sister Emmer Nixon, and brother, Rodney Nixon; and a step-daughter, Pam Virzi.
Surviving are his wife, Anne King Nixon; his daughter, Charlotte Baker and husband, Cullen, of Edenton; his son, Billy Nixon and wife, Mary, of Tyner; four grandchildren, Jonathan Nixon, Jim Nixon (Jennifer), Eric Baker (Courtney), and Adam Baker (Brooke); and four great-grandchildren, Autumn Baker, Seth Nixon, Berkeley Baker, and Jake Willis. Also surviving are Anne's daughters, Jane Warlick and husband, Ronald, and Kathy Cale, all of the Outer Banks, and their families.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. in Rocky Hock Baptist Church and will be conducted by The Rev. Bob Young. A private burial will follow in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends may join the family in the Family Life Center of the church immediately following the service. All other times they will gather at Charlotte and Cullen's home, 715 Poplar Neck Road, Edenton.
The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to both Edenton Primetime and Amedisys Hospice for the care provided their loved one.
Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is handling arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on July 15, 2019
