Carol Anne Tillett Day
ELIZABETH CITY - Carol Anne Tillett Day, age 76, of Hunnicutt Avenue, Elizabeth City, NC died Saturday, January 4, 2020 at her residence. She was a native of Pasquotank County, born October 16, 1943 to the late Harry Marshall Tillett, Sr. and Clara Elizabeth Sumner Tillett and was the widow of Stephen Wood Day. She was a loving and much-loved mother, grandmother, sister and neighbor and will be deeply missed. Carol was a Baptist and attended Faith Baptist Church.
Carol is survived by a son, Kevin Thomas Bray (Emily) of Olathe, KS; a grandson, Hunter Thomas Bray; and a brother, H. Marshall Tillett, Jr. (Penny) of Elizabeth City. She was predeceased by a sister, Peggy Tillett Smith. A special thanks to Nancy Griffin, her caretaker for 7 years.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Twiford Memorial Chapel, officiated by the Rev. F. Joe Griffith. Burial will be in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends in the lobby of the funeral home following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Day family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Jan. 8, 2020