Carol Celeste Gray
ELIZABETH CITY - Carol Celeste Gray, age 65, of Cedar Street, Elizabeth City, NC died on August 8, 2019 at her home. Born in Jacksonville, FL on January 26, 1954 to Allan Russell and the late Marcia McPherson Lott, she was the wife of David Gray for 46 years. She worked as a receptionist, attended Forest Park Church, and was a member of the Chrome Pony Mustang Club.
In addition to her husband and father, she is survived by her daughters, Nicole Marie Shephard (Timothy) of Elizabeth City, NC and Celina Lane of GA; two sisters, Sharon Yokley (Mahlon) of NC and Wendy Allender (Richard) of FL; and three grandchildren, Cory Alexander Smart, Timothy E. Shepard III, and Wyatt Shepard. She was also predeceased by a sister, Jenean Taylor.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to RSDSA, PO Box 502, Milford, CT 06460 to donate to CPRS . Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Gray family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Aug. 10, 2019