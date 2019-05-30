Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol L. Smith. View Sign Service Information Twiford Funeral Home 500 Budleigh Street Manteo , NC 27954 (252)-473-2449 Memorial service 2:00 PM Kitty Hawk United Methodist Church 803 W. Kitty Hawk Road Kitty Hawk , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

KITTY HAWK - Carol L. Smith, age 82 of Kitty Hawk, NC was suddenly called by her heavenly father surrounded by loving family on Friday, May 24, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville NC.



Carol was born on April 26, 1937, to the late Merle and Erma Longenecker in Highspire, Pennsylvania. She was a registered nurse, homemaker, and the best wife and mother that God could have given anyone. Carol was a devoted member of the Kitty Hawk United Methodist Church. Her love of our Lord was evident in all she did



Carol was survived by her loving husband of 60 years Dr. Mason Smith, of the home, daughter Cheryl Smith and her wife, Dr. Wanda Lancaster, son Michael Smith and wife Krissy Kinley Smith and beloved grandson Cole Smith all of Greenville, NC. Sisters, Betty Urich, and Sandy Sinkovich of Middletown, PA. and a very special niece, Kelli Sinkovich of Camp Hill, PA.



In addition, Carol was blessed to have many loving nieces, nephews and friends, including special friends Dawn Young and her daughter Lorel of Kill Devil Hills, NC and Kelly Brown of New Cumberland, PA.



In addition to her parents, Carol was also preceded in death by her sister Jean Alford.



A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019, at Kitty Hawk United Methodist Church. 803 W. Kitty Hawk Road Kitty Hawk NC. Pastors Betsy Haas and Colin Snider officiating. A reception will follow the service.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Kitty Hawk United Methodist Church: Cross Trainers Sunday School Class or Outer Banks. SPCA.



Twiford Funeral Home, Manteo is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences and memories can be shared at



