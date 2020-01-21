Carol P. Sheehan
EDENTON - Carol Ann Potter Sheehan, 83, of Winnebago Trail, died Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Gates House Assisted Living in Gatesville.
Mrs. Sheehan was born in Union, New Jersey on September 28, 1936, and was the daughter of the late Robert and Ann Shronick Potter. She lived her life as a homemaker, loving wife, and devoted mother. Reared in the Catholic faith, after moving to the Arrowhead community she was active in Bandon Chapel, and more recently was affiliated with Chowan Christian Fellowship. Other enjoyments included her membership in the L.O.V.E. Group.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Timothy Sheehan; her son, William Patrick "Billy" Sheehan; and by her brother, Robert "Bob" Potter.
Surviving are her daughter, Elizabeth Sheehan King and husband, William, of Tyner; her son, Thomas B. Sheehan of Bethlehem, PA; and nine grandchildren, William Sean Sheehan, Christina Sheehan, Erin Sheehan, Lauren Winfrey (Paris), Dylan LaMothe (Cynthia), Thomas Sheehan, Lisa Sauvey, Jack King, and Raychelle King.
Funeral services will be held Friday at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and will be officiated by her pastor, The Rev. Thomas Gregory. Burial will follow in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends may join the family in the funeral home beginning at noon Friday until time of services. At all other times they will be at Beth and Bill's home, 844 Cannons Ferry Road, Tyner.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Chowan Christian Fellowship, 1211 Beech Springs Road, Tyner, NC 27980.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Jan. 21, 2020