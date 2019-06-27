Carolyn Chriscoe Rhodes
ELIZABETH CITY - Carolyn Chriscoe Rhodes, 67 of 1615 Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City, NC died Tuesday, June 25, 1029 at Elizabeth City Heath and Rehabilitation. She was born August 19, 1951 to the late Sidney Carroll Chriscoe and Lessie James Gray and was the wife of Willard Morgan Rhodes of the residence. She was a retired public school teacher for Currituck County Schools and a member of City Road United Methodist Church.
In addition to her husband she is survived by two sons, John Rhodes (Molly) of Wilmington, NC and Andrew Rhodes of Elizabeth City, NC; three grandchildren, Will Rhodes, Bess Rhodes, and Callie Rhodes; and special friends, Stacey Brickhouse of Elizabeth City, NC, Susan and Larry Joyner of Ahoskie, NC, Meredith Bartlett (Justin) of Charlotte, NC, and Hanes Joyner of Raleigh, NC.
A funeral service will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Sylvia Collins-Ball officiating. Burial will be in West Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. at the funeral home and at other times at the residence. Memorial donations may be made to the .
Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Rhodes family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on June 27, 2019