ELIZABETH CITY - Carolyn Rebecca Forehand Hollomon, 83, of E. Broad Street, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation.



Mrs. Hollomon was born in Pasquotank County on August 28, 1936, and was the daughter of the late James Edward and Margaret Belle Hughes Forehand. Retired from Peoples Drug Store, she was a member of Blackwell Memorial Baptist Church where she served as the early service instrumentalist, and throughout the years had also served in this capacity at many other churches and denominations in the area. Other memberships enjoyed included having been active with the Elizabeth Rebekah Lodge # 67 through which she had served as a past state president.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Edward Hollomon; and by a brother, James Ray Forehand.



Surviving are her daughter, Cynthia H. Bagley and husband, Bob, of Montague, MI; a son, Edward Hollomon and wife, Jo Ann, of Elizabeth City; two grandsons, Hunter Hollomon and wife Miranda, and Dillon Bagley and wife, Rachel; and a great-granddaughter, Isla Bagley.



A memorial service will be held Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. in Blackwell Memorial Baptist Church, and will be conducted by the Revs. Don Morris and Virginia Teague. A private inurnment will be in West Lawn Memorial Park. Friends may join the family in the social hall immediately following the service.



Miller & Van Essendelft, Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made to the family by visiting

