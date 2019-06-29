Carolyn Jones Ellis
ELIZABETH CITY - Carolyn Jones Ellis, 64 of Elizabeth City, NC, transitoned from this life peacefully on Monday, June 24, 2019.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Grace and Truth Community Church. She will lie in state from 10:00 am until time of service. Viewing and Visitation will also take place at the funeral home on Sunday, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. The family is receiving guests at 106 Jennifer Drive, Elizabeth City, NC.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories: two daughters, Amanda Minnefield and Miranda Minnefield, both of Elizabeth City, NC; eleven grandchildren; siblings, Deborah Cooper of Portsmouth, VA, Monzelle Jones, Jr., of Chesapeake, VA, Gwendolyn Jones of Portsmouth, VA, Angela Jackson (Michael) of Elizabeth City, NC, Joyce Ingram (Charles) of Alabama, Tony Jones of Portsmouth and Chevelle Moore (Kelvin) of Elizabeth City, NC; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of Love can be sent to www.mitchellcares.com.
Final Care and Compassionate Services is being provided by Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations, Elizabeth City. As published in The Daily Advance
