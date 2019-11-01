Carrie A. Twine
TYNER - Carrie Hope Ashley Twine, 71, of 719 Sandy Ridge Road, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019, in her home.
Mrs. Twine was born in Perquimans County and was the daughter of the late Raleigh and Donnie Monds Ashley. A homemaker, she was a member of Christ Sanctified Holy Church in Belvidere.
Surviving are her husband of 54 years, Roy Roger Twine; her daughter, Carrie Lynn Brickhouse and husband, David, of Camden; three sisters, May Belle White, Shirley Faye Harrell, and Nellie Harrell, all of Hertford; and three brothers, Roy, R.E., and Gerald Ashley, all of Edenton.
A graveside service will be held Saturday at 2:00 p.m. in the Chappell Family Cemetery and will be conducted by Paul Chappell. Friends may join the family at the residence.
Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com. As published in The Daily Advance
