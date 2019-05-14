Guest Book View Sign Service Information Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City 405 E CHURCH Elizabeth City , NC 27909 (252)-335-4395 Send Flowers Obituary

Carroll Bracey Robertson, Jr.



ELIZABETH CITY - Carroll Bracey Robertson, Jr., 80, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 11, 2019 after a prolonged illness surrounded by family. A native of Jackson, NC, he was born September 21, 1938 to the late Carroll Bracey Robertson and Elizabeth Peebles Robertson. He graduated from Staunton Military Academy and North Carolina State College and was married to Nancy Garner Robertson. Together, he and Nancy raised three sons. He made many friends throughout eastern North Carolina during his career as a right of way negotiator for the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Carroll was a long-time member of the First United Methodist Church of Elizabeth City.



He had the rare privilege to be a member of The Roanoke and Tar River Gun Club for many years during the club's prime. His most cherished times were spent with his sons and grandchildren, hunting and fishing.



He is survived by Nancy, his wife of fifty-nine years; sons, Bracey Robertson (Kim) and Jim Robertson; grandchildren, Garner Robertson, Anna Beth Robertson, Will Robertson, Kathryn Robertson, Davis Robertson and Libby Robertson; and a brother, Bernard Robertson (Myra). He was preceded in death by his son, John Robertson.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at First United Methodist Church of Elizabeth City, officiated by Rev. Joe Casteel. Burial will be at 3:00 p.m. in Jackson Cemetery, Jackson, NC. Memorial donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 210 South Road Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 or to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Norfolk, Inc, 404 Colley Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23507. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Robertson family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at



As published in The Daily Advance

