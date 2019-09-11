Carroll R. Gray
BUXTON - Carroll Rufman Gray, 87, of Buxton, NC died Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Brookshire Nursing Center. Born June 16, 1932 to the late Cyrus Rufman Gray and Olivia Austin Gray, he was the widower of Phyllis Price Gray, to whom he had been happily married 64 years. He worked most of his life as an aerospace engineer in the space program and did service in the U.S. Coast Guard as well.
Carroll is survived by a daughter, Mary Beth Gray of Redwood City, CA; a son, Thomas Carroll Gray (wife Ann Marie) of Hillsborough, NC; six grandchildren, Alex, Sarah, Cassie, Carolina, Danielle, and David; a sister, Mary Elizabeth Gray of Buxton, and two brothers, James Winton Gray (wife Juanita) of Buxton and Ronnie Lupton Gray (wife Flo) of Midlothian, VA.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the Buxton United Methodist Church, 48221 Buxton Back Road, Buxton, NC 27920. Flowers are welcome or a donation to the United Methodist Church of Buxton. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Sept. 11, 2019