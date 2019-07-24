Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cary Louis (Chip) Bright Jr.. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 PM City Road United Methodist Church Elizabeth City , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Cary (Chip) Louis Bright Jr.



WAKE FOREST - Cary (Chip) Louis Bright Jr. died unexpectedly on July 15, 2019 at the age of 53.



Chip was born October 2, 1965 in Elizabeth City, NC. He graduated from Northeastern HS and ECSU with a degree in Physics. After owning and operating C&C Hauling in Elizabeth City he began a career with the State of NC DOT, advancing to the position of Structural Engineer in the Field Operations Division. He was an avid skier, enjoying may hours on the slopes with his son and friends. His favorite past time was working on and riding jet skies. He was a member of City Road United Methodist Church and recipient of the Jaycee Lifetime Award. He was most proud to be a "Soccer Dad"; sitting on the sidelines with his wife, watching their son play, brought him may hours of pleasure.



He is survived by his mother, Muriel R. Bright of Elizabeth City, NC; wife, Annette and son, Jay of Wake Forest, NC; siblings Debbie (KC) Beavers of Zebulon, NC; Roxie (Jerry) Schneider of Sanford, NC; nephew Andy (Kristen) Zeh of Raleigh, NC; niece, Stephanie (Joe) Banach of Rochester, NY; niece Elizabeth (Matt) Goldberg of Greenville, NC. In addition, he is survived by his childhood fried Chuck (Susie) Jones Jr.; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father Cary L. Bright Sr. of Elizabeth City, NC.



A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, July 27 at 2:00 pm at City Road United Methodist Church in Elizabeth City with a reception following. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Chip's life. In lieu of flowers, send donations to City Road UMC Building Fund (511 N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909) or the (PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215).



As published in The Daily Advance

