Cason Ryder Moore
ELIZABETH CITY - Cason Ryder Moore, 18, of Northside Road, Elizabeth City, NC unexpectedly passed away on December 31, 2019. He was born August 26, 2001 in Elizabeth City, NC. Ryder proudly graduated in June 2019 from Pasquotank County High School and was in the Aviation Systems Technology program at COA, where he found his calling.
He was the beloved son of Mary Cason Moore; father, Mark Moore; and is survived by his paternal grandparents, Jasper Moore (Bobbi) and Walter Holton; Aunt Amy Cason; Uncle Anthony Moore; and a host of family members and close friends that were also his family. He was predeceased by his maternal grandmothers, Nancy Cason and Myrtice Holton.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Jon Mason officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the funeral home lobby. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Moore family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Jan. 3, 2020