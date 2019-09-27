The Daily Advance

Cassie Bazemore Swimpson

Manson Mortuary, Inc. - Williamston
415 WASHINGTON ST
Williamston, NC
27892
(252)-792-4390
Obituary
Cassie Bazemore Swimpson

ELIZABETH CITY - Mrs. Cassie Bazemore Swimpson passed away on September 19, 2019 in Silver Spring, Maryland.

She was a retired Social Worker for the Blind and Visually Impaired.

Survivors include a son, Trevor Swimpson of Elizabeth City, NC and a daughter, Inger Swimpson-Moore of Silver Spring, MD; one brother, William F. Bazemore of Ft. Washington, MD; four sisters, Jeandell B. Faulk of Teaneck, NJ, Alice B. Clark of Ashland, VA, Sandra B. Chandler of Richmond, VA and Electra B. Collins of Randallstown, MD; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A viewing will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm at Manson Mortuary in Williamston, NC and on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 10:00 am until 11:30 am at the Mickey L. Burnim Fine Arts Center Auditorium in Elizabeth City, NC.

Her funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 12 noon at the Mickey L. Burnim Fine Arts Center Auditorium in Elizabeth City, NC with Rev. Dr. Marshal L. Ausberry, Sr. officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Olice Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Lewiston , NC.

As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Sept. 27, 2019
