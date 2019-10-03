The Daily Advance

Catherine Griffin Williams

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine Griffin Williams.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Catherine Griffin Williams

ELIZABETH CITY - Catherine Griffin Williams, 81, of Elizabeth City, NC, died Monday, September 30, 2019 at Chesapeake Regional Hospital, Chesapeake, VA.

A graveside service will be conducted at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Elizabeth City, NC, on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM.

Mrs. Williams was the daughter of Lemuel Griffin, Sr. and Adaline Stokley Griffin.

Her survivors include children: Susette Overton (Clinton) Ronney Williams (Jackie), Cynthia Poole (Walter), Juliet Godfrey (Robert), Wanda Williams, Helen Tate (Harry) and Melony McCoy all of Elizabeth City, NC, David Williams, Jr. (Dianne) of Goldsboro, NC, Terry Williams (Linda) of Winston Salem, NC, brothers: Mavin Griffin (Nell), Alvin Griffin, Jubby Griffin all of Elizabeth City, NC and Mary Kirkland of Virginia Beach, VA, 13 grandchildren and 15 great grand children. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Oct. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.