Catherine Griffin Williams
ELIZABETH CITY - Catherine Griffin Williams, 81, of Elizabeth City, NC, died Monday, September 30, 2019 at Chesapeake Regional Hospital, Chesapeake, VA.
A graveside service will be conducted at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Elizabeth City, NC, on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM.
Mrs. Williams was the daughter of Lemuel Griffin, Sr. and Adaline Stokley Griffin.
Her survivors include children: Susette Overton (Clinton) Ronney Williams (Jackie), Cynthia Poole (Walter), Juliet Godfrey (Robert), Wanda Williams, Helen Tate (Harry) and Melony McCoy all of Elizabeth City, NC, David Williams, Jr. (Dianne) of Goldsboro, NC, Terry Williams (Linda) of Winston Salem, NC, brothers: Mavin Griffin (Nell), Alvin Griffin, Jubby Griffin all of Elizabeth City, NC and Mary Kirkland of Virginia Beach, VA, 13 grandchildren and 15 great grand children. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Oct. 3, 2019