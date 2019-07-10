Catherine Jordan Markham
HERTFORD - Mary Catherine Jordan Markham, 89, of 536 Lake Road, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019, in her home.
Born in Norfolk, VA on August 22, 1929, she was the daughter of the late James Elbert and Margaret Louise Ellis Jordan. A graduate of Perquimans County High School and later from Keyes Business College, she was a retired secretary with Pasquotank County Public Schools. She was a member of Victory Baptist Church in Elizabeth City.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Jordan Moore.
Surviving are her son, John Glenn Byrd, Jr. (Barbara Thomas) of Avon Park, FL; a daughter, Kathy Byrd Camden (Garrett Harrell) of Hertford; an adopted son, Edward Thomas of Avon Park; two granddaughters, Katelyn Griggs (Codi) and Angela Hitt; and two great-granddaughters, Karissa and Makenzie.
Funeral services will be held Friday at 3:00 p.m. in Victory Baptist Church, and will be conducted by Pastor R.L. Parker. Burial will follow in Cedarwood Cemetery. Friends may join the family Thursday from 7 to 8 p.m. in Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Home, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford.
The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to Amedisys Hospice for the excellent care provided their loved one.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Victory Baptist Ministries, 684 Old Hertford Hwy, Elizabeth City, NC 27909.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on July 10, 2019