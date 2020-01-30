Catherine Williams Sutton
ELIZABETH CITY - Catherine Williams Sutton, 90 of the 600 block of Forest Park Road died Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation. She was born July 7, 1929 in Pasquotank County to the late Thomas Bryant Williams and Annie Sansone Williams and was the widow of Sidney Tucker Sutton. She was a home maker and a member of Holy Family Catholic Church.
She is survived by a daughter, Anna S. Levin (Phil) of Voorhees, NJ; a son, S. Michael Sutton, MD (Sarah Hewitt) of Shiloh, NC; a sister, Betty W. Twiddy (Jim) of Denver, CO; one brother, John Williams (Marie) of Norfolk, VA; and four grandchildren, Jennifer Selph (Bob), Michael Sutton Jr. (Andrea Day), Jaden Levin, and Spencer Levin; and one great granddaughter, Isla Selph. She was pre-deceased by three brothers, Thomas Williams, Buck Williams, and Cecil Williams. The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to all those who cared for her during this time. A special thank you goes out to Ms. Veletta Scoon, her longtime neighbor and friend, Ms. Tina Johnson, her caretaker, and the staff of Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation.
A funeral mass will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church with Father Nick Cottrill officiating. Burial will be in West Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at the church and immediately following the funeral service at the church. Memorial donations may be made to Food Bank of the Albemarle, P. O. Box 1704, Elizabeth City, NC 27906.
Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Sutton family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Jan. 30, 2020