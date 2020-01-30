Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine Williams Sutton. View Sign Service Information Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City 405 E CHURCH Elizabeth City , NC 27909 (252)-335-4395 Send Flowers Obituary

Catherine Williams Sutton



ELIZABETH CITY - Catherine Williams Sutton, 90 of the 600 block of Forest Park Road died Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation. She was born July 7, 1929 in Pasquotank County to the late Thomas Bryant Williams and Annie Sansone Williams and was the widow of Sidney Tucker Sutton. She was a home maker and a member of Holy Family Catholic Church.



She is survived by a daughter, Anna S. Levin (Phil) of Voorhees, NJ; a son, S. Michael Sutton, MD (Sarah Hewitt) of Shiloh, NC; a sister, Betty W. Twiddy (Jim) of Denver, CO; one brother, John Williams (Marie) of Norfolk, VA; and four grandchildren, Jennifer Selph (Bob), Michael Sutton Jr. (Andrea Day), Jaden Levin, and Spencer Levin; and one great granddaughter, Isla Selph. She was pre-deceased by three brothers, Thomas Williams, Buck Williams, and Cecil Williams. The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to all those who cared for her during this time. A special thank you goes out to Ms. Veletta Scoon, her longtime neighbor and friend, Ms. Tina Johnson, her caretaker, and the staff of Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation.



A funeral mass will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church with Father Nick Cottrill officiating. Burial will be in West Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at the church and immediately following the funeral service at the church. Memorial donations may be made to Food Bank of the Albemarle, P. O. Box 1704, Elizabeth City, NC 27906.



Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Sutton family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting



As published in The Daily Advance

Catherine Williams SuttonELIZABETH CITY - Catherine Williams Sutton, 90 of the 600 block of Forest Park Road died Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation. She was born July 7, 1929 in Pasquotank County to the late Thomas Bryant Williams and Annie Sansone Williams and was the widow of Sidney Tucker Sutton. She was a home maker and a member of Holy Family Catholic Church.She is survived by a daughter, Anna S. Levin (Phil) of Voorhees, NJ; a son, S. Michael Sutton, MD (Sarah Hewitt) of Shiloh, NC; a sister, Betty W. Twiddy (Jim) of Denver, CO; one brother, John Williams (Marie) of Norfolk, VA; and four grandchildren, Jennifer Selph (Bob), Michael Sutton Jr. (Andrea Day), Jaden Levin, and Spencer Levin; and one great granddaughter, Isla Selph. She was pre-deceased by three brothers, Thomas Williams, Buck Williams, and Cecil Williams. The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to all those who cared for her during this time. A special thank you goes out to Ms. Veletta Scoon, her longtime neighbor and friend, Ms. Tina Johnson, her caretaker, and the staff of Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation.A funeral mass will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church with Father Nick Cottrill officiating. Burial will be in West Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at the church and immediately following the funeral service at the church. Memorial donations may be made to Food Bank of the Albemarle, P. O. Box 1704, Elizabeth City, NC 27906.Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Sutton family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com As published in The Daily Advance Published in The Daily Advance on Jan. 30, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Daily Advance Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close