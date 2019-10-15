Chadwick V. Copeland
EDENTON - Chadwick Vann Copeland, 49, of 2349 Virginia Road, died Sunday, October 13, 2019, as the result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Chad was born in Pitt County on August 4, 1970, and was the son of James Kenneth Copeland, Jr. and Constance Boyce Copeland of Edenton. Formerly employed with Albemarle Boats, he spent over 20 years in the boat manufacturing business before establishing his own family business, CC's Produce, selling seasonal vegetables and decorative yard materials for the different holidays. He was a member of Ballard's Bridge Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to his parents are his wife, Theresa Smith Copeland; his son, Joshua Edward Copeland and wife, Brittani, of Plymouth; his brother, Kenny Copeland of Manteo; nephews, Justin and Tyler; step-children, Shelby, Katie, and Hunter; step-grandson, Jayden; and his canine companions, Maxie, Paisley, and Bitsy.
Funeral services will be held Friday at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, and will be conducted by the Rev. Walter Byrum. Burial will follow in the Ballard's Bridge Baptist Church Cemetery, Tyner. Friends may join the family Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the funeral home, and all other times at the home of his parents, 2355 Virginia Road, Edenton.
As published in The Daily Advance
