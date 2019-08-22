The Daily Advance

Chandra Eason Uzzle (1984 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "You truly will live on in our hearts We Miss U Sis Praying..."
    - Deiona
  • "Prayers to the family!"
  • "Your presence lit up an entire room and your smile left a..."
    - Neshanta Harris
    - Kisha
  • "Praying for Gods strength to take care your family"
    - Linda Reid
Service Information
CROCKER FUNERAL HOME - SUFFOLK
900 East Washington Street
Suffolk, VA
23434
(757)-539-7443
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Crocker Funeral Home
900 E. Washington St.
Suffolk, VA
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul Baptist Church
60 St. Paul Ln
Sunbury, NC
Obituary
Chandra Eason Uzzle

SUNBURY - Chandra Eason Uzzle, 35, entered into eternal rest on August 17, 2019.

Celebration of life service will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Baptist Church, 60 St. Paul Ln., Sunbury, NC 27979. Visitation 5-7 p.m., Friday, August 23, 2019 at Crocker Funeral Home, 900 E. Washington St., Suffolk, VA 23434. She will be laid to rest at Olive Branch Cemetery, 2 CPL JM Williams Ave, Portsmouth, VA. Beach Rivers Funeral Home handling arrangements. As published in The Daily Advance
