Chandra Eason Uzzle
SUNBURY - Chandra Eason Uzzle, 35, entered into eternal rest on August 17, 2019.
Celebration of life service will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Baptist Church, 60 St. Paul Ln., Sunbury, NC 27979. Visitation 5-7 p.m., Friday, August 23, 2019 at Crocker Funeral Home, 900 E. Washington St., Suffolk, VA 23434. She will be laid to rest at Olive Branch Cemetery, 2 CPL JM Williams Ave, Portsmouth, VA. Beach Rivers Funeral Home handling arrangements. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Aug. 22, 2019