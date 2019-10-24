Chantay Stokley



ELIZABETH CITY - Celebration of life for Chantay Stokley, 39, will be Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 2:00pm at Holy Trinity Church. Bishop David White, eulogist. Visitation will be Friday October 25, 2019 at Stallings Funeral Home from 5 to 7pm. Family will be receiving family and friends at 719 Fleetwood St. At an early age, she attended Bethel A.M.E Zion church. She loved to draw, do hair and decorate. She also loved her family and grandchildren. She was prceded in death by a daughter; Lanessa Walker.



Left to cherish her memory her father; Otis Johnson, mother;Patricia Stokley, grandparents; Gladys and Melvin Stokley, three daughters- Keevonda Stokley, Jalessa Seymore, three sons; Willis George(Sh'Kiara), Jalee Seymore, Antonia Seymore, two sisters; Givonna Jordan, Janae Hassell, Jasmine Hassell, two brothers; Otis Stokley, Jaquay Hassell, nine grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephew and family. As published in The Daily Advance

