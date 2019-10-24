Charles Lawrence Elliott
ELIZABETH CITY - Charles Lawrence Elliott, age 80, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in Perquimans County, NC on November 23, 1938 to the late William Henry Elliott and Lucy Wood Elliott, he was the widower of Carolyn Taylor Elliott. Mr. Elliott served his country honorably in the U. S. Army and worked as a road inspector for the North Carolina Department of Transportation. He was a member of Journey Christian Church.
He is survived by a son, Charles "Scott" Elliott (Katherine) of Smithfield, NC; three sisters, Pat Elliott, Laura E. Dixon, and Margie E. Williamson; three brothers, John Norwood Elliott, Carlton "Cotton" Elliott, and Milton Elliott; two granddaughters, Carolyn Farmer (Michael) and Jordan Elliott; and great grandchildren, Layken, Shannon, and Jesse Rose Farmer. In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Cecil Elliott, James Robert "Bobby" Elliott, Ray Wood Elliott, William Henry "Billy" Elliott, and Leon Parrish Elliott; his sister, Hazel Powell; and an adopted brother, William F. Elliott, Sr.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Twiford Memorial Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Emmett Murphy. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 7:00 ~ 8:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Elliott family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Oct. 24, 2019