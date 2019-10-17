Charles " Bunny" Lister, Jr.
ELIZABETH CITY - Charles " Bunny" Lister Jr, entered into eternal rest on Monday, October 14, 2019.
Celebration of Life service will take place on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Chapel of Beach Rivers Funeral Home at 1:00 pm. Viewing will be held on Thursday from 4-7 pm with family receiving friends from 5:30-7:00 pm at the funeral home.
Bunny leaves to cherish his memories: six children, Bernadette Lister, Cynthia Lister Brunskill (Glen), Carlos A. Lister, Earlene Wilson, Cassandria Carrethers (Michael) and Jean M. Wilson; two sisters, Jean Griffin (William) and Dorothy Douglass (Larry); brother, David D. Lister; special life friend, Stacey Bender; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.beachrivers.com. Beach Rivers Funeral Home is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Lister family.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Oct. 17, 2019