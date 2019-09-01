Charles William Bradshaw
ROPER - Charles William Bradshaw, 88, of the Pea Ridge community, and formally of The Villages, Florida, died at home with family on Thursday, August 29, 2019. He left us as he lived, quietly and gently.
He was the sixth child of the late Sperrell H. and Alma B. Bradshaw. He was also preceded in death by brothers Ralph, James, Cecil, and Wallace; by a sister, Vivian Etrola Sykes; and by a daughter, Carolyn Bradshaw-Taylor.
Family members who are left to mourn his passing are his wife of over seventy years, Mary Alice Bradshaw; daughter Margaret Tipping (Russell) of Roper; granddaughter Terri Smith (Kendall) and their children, Cassidy, Camryn, and Anderson of Edenton; granddaughter Brenda Anderson (Aaron) and their children, Jay and Evelyn of Jacksonville, FL; Charles Norrod (Candi) and their children, Esmarelda, Katy, Viktor, and Elisabeth of Illinois; and grandson William Norrod of Tampa, FL. Also surviving is his son-in-law, Lawrence Taylor (Jane) of St. Petersburg, FL; and a number of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 7th, at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton. Friends may visit with the family in the funeral home immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests any contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of Eastern North Carolina, 5171 Glenwood Ave., Suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27612, or online at www.alz.org/nc.
The family is so grateful to Sheila, Georgia, and Annie for the steadfast care and love they have shared.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Sept. 1, 2019