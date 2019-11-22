Charley Adolph Pulley, Jr.
ELIZABETH CITY - Charley Adolph Pulley, Jr., age 88, of Briarwood Rd., Elizabeth City, NC died Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at his home. Born in Fairmont, NC on November 24, 1930 to the late Charley Adolph Pulley and Eglelah Wright Pulley, he was the widower of Blondell Taylor Pulley.
He is survived by his sons, Chuck Pulley, III (Cheryl) of Point Harbor, NC, and William David Pulley of Elizabeth City, NC; a sister, Nan Jacobs of SC; two grandchildren, Justin Pulley (Sydney) of Moyock, NC and Cara Gonzalez (Matthew) of San Diego, CA; and three great grandchildren, Trevon Pulley, Silas Pulley, and Lilyana Pulley.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, officiated by Minister Kendall Greene. A visitation will be held on Monday evening from 7:00 - 8:30 p.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel. Memorial donations may be made to Albemarle Homecare and Hospice, 408 Hastings Lane, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 or to the National Veterans Foundation at https://nvf.org/veterans-donations . Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Pulley family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Nov. 22, 2019