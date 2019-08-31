Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlie Morgan Umphlett. View Sign Service Information Miller & Van Essendelft - Hertford 1125 Harvey Point Road Hertford , NC 27944 (252)-426-9993 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Oak Grove United Methodist Church, Memorial service 11:00 AM Oak Grove United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Charlie Morgan Umphlett



HERTFORD - Charlie Morgan Umphlett, 81, of 320 Old US Highway 17, in the Woodville community, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019 in Sentara Leigh Hospital, Norfolk, VA.



Born on November 24, 1937 in the Winfall township of Perquimans County, he was the son of the late Charlie Jasper and Imogene Morgan Umphlett. A graduate of Perquimans County High School, he retired from the can manufacturing industry after 31 years of employment where he served in middle management, working in both Wisconsin and California. He was a faithful member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church after he returned to North Carolina from California, and was an



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Priscilla Hamlin Umphlett; a son, David Allen Umphlett; a grandchild, Ayden Thomas Page; and by brothers, Charles Lamont (infant), Gilbert Ray (infant), Thomas Edward, and Paul Douglas.



Charlie will be missed by his family; his wife, Brenda Terranova-Umphlett; his daughter, Elizabeth Umphlett Page (Andrew); his son, John Matthew Umphlett; Brenda's son, Benjamin F. Terranova (Glenda); his sister, Lenna Umphlett Mansfield (John); and his daughter-in-law, Carol Umphlett. Together Charlie and Brenda shared four grandchildren, Kaitlyn Harris, Andrew T. Page, II, Abigail E. Page, and Charles Morgan Umphlett, and two great-grandchildren, Kaiden Harris and Kannon O'Neal Harris.



A memorial service will be held Wednesday, September 4th, at 11:00 a.m. in Oak Grove United Methodist Church, and will be conducted by the Rev. Reggie Ponder and the Rev. Carroll Bundy. Friends may join the family in the church the hour prior to services, or all other times at the residence. A private inurnment will be held at a later time in the Umphlett family plot at Cedarwood Cemetery in Hertford.



Charlie made the request that flowers be omitted, and contributions in his memory be made to Oak Grove U.M.C., 775 Chapanoke Road, Hertford, NC 27944.



Miller & Van Essendelft, Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting



As published in The Daily Advance

