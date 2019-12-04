Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlotta Miller. View Sign Service Information Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City 405 E CHURCH Elizabeth City , NC 27909 (252)-335-4395 Memorial service 3:00 PM Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Visitation Following Services Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Send Flowers Obituary

ELIZABETH CITY - Charlotta Carol Eaton Miller, age 73, of Brock Ridge Run, Elizabeth City, NC died Sunday, December 1, 2019 at her residence.



A native of South Jersey, she was born January 1, 1946 to the late Ralph Graham Eaton and Hilda Sartorius Eaton and was the wife of Ralph Miller. She was a retired electronics buyer. Charlotta was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Maryland Moose Lodge, Cotton Pickin Divas, Perquimans Quilt Club, Colonial Quilters, River City Campers, Coastal North Carolina Daylily Society and the Red Hatters.



In addition to her husband, Ralph, she was survived by six children, Deborah Arnold (Don Arnold) Ft. Mitchell, KY, Carol Drury (Jim Drury) Sebring, FL, Kimberley Hunley (Keith Hunley) Monrovia, MD, Karen Owens (Terry Thornton) Elizabeth City, NC, Deanna McKenzie (Bill McKenzie) Clermont, FL, Laura Maiocco (Mike Maiocco) Tiverton, RI; seventeen grandchildren, Nathaniel Arnold (Heather Arnold) Ft. Mitchell, KY, Christopher Teal Alexandria, VA, Anthony Young Yorktown,VA, Briana Mangialardi (Shay Mangialardi) Naples, FL, Erik Young (Anna Young) Villarica, GA, Danielle Teal TX, Leandra Torres (Chris Torres) Stratford, CT, Jordan Hunley Martinsburg, WV, Jenna Young Norfolk, VA, Billy Hunley Silver Spring, MD, Brooke Hunley Frederick, MD, Emilee Teal Sebring, FL, Kelly McKenzie Clermont, FL, McKenna Kelsh Huntington, MD, David Drury Japan. Dara Drury South Korea, Natalie Drury Gainsville, FL; sixteen greatgrandchildren, Elias and Adaline Arnold, Eliana, Asher, Moriah, and Levi Torres, Fia Mangialardi, Dean Clarke, Hagen Sconyers, Andrew Cleveland, Marilyn Shedoan, Naveah Young, Alivia, Mackenzie, Liam, and Dawson Young; and siblings, Ruth Umphlett, Suffolk, VA, Ronald Wilbur, Quebec, Canada, Beverlea Jester, Newark, DE, and Rebecca Brown North Port, FL. She was preceded in death by a son, Scott Miller and siblings, Jack Shenandoah, Robert Wilbur, Geraldine Chew and Elaine Creamer.



A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Kimberly Carlson. The family will receive friends and family following the service. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Miller family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at



As published in The Daily Advance

