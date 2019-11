Charlotte Harvey DuboseELIZABETH CITY - A homegoing service for Deaconess Charlotte Harvey Dubose, 93, will be Saturday November 30, 2019 at Poole's Grove Baptist Church at 1:00 pm with Pastor Linwood Turner, officiating and Elder Sherman Thompson Eulogist. Visitation will be Friday November 29,2019 at Stallings Funeral Home from 5 to 7. Family will be receiving family and friends in the lobby at 4 p.m. She was a member at Poole's Grove and also a Deconess. She was a loving mother.She is preceded in death by her father, Scott Harvey; Mother, Charlotte Parson Harvey; and Husband, Sulanson Dubose.She leaves behind, 2 daughters, Arlean Snowden(Larry), Tanya Rhodes; 2 sons, Herman Dubose(Blondell), Tyron Dubose(Rita); 14 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews and cousins and friends.Stallings Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.stallingsfuneralhome.com As published in The Daily Advance