Chris D. Hicks
ELIZABETH CITY - Chris D. Hicks entered into eternal rest on Saturday, February 1, 2020.
Celebration of Life service will take place on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Chapel of Beach Rivers Funeral Home, 310 E. Grice Street, Elizabeth City, NC at 11:00 am.
Viewing will be held Friday from 4-7 pm with the family receiving friends from 5-7 pm at the funeral home.
Chris leaves to cherish his memories; two children, Verna Hicks and Chris Hicks Jr.; mother, Lizzie Hicks Brumsey; sisters, Gloria Sawyer (Ervin) and Cindea Dozier; brothers, Roosevelt "Buddy" Hicks (Jacqueline), James Hicks, Timothy Hicks (Della), Lynn Hicks (Renicca) and Corey Brumsey (Shondae); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.beachrivers.com. Beach Rivers Funeral Home is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Hicks and Brumsey. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Feb. 5, 2020